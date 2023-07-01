Rust-Based Coreutils 0.0.26 Increases Compatibility With GNU Coreutils
The uutils' Rust-based Coreutils implementation is out with another update that further increases the drop-in replacement compatibility with GNU Coreutils.
Over the past few years uutils has been making great progress on being a viable replacement to GNU Coreutils, the commonly used utilities found on Linux systems and other environments, while being written in Rust for better robustness and memory safety. With the v0.0.26 release, ten more tests from the GNU Test Suite for Coreutils is passing -- now at a 72.3% pass rate. Six fewer tests are also being skipped over but a failure increase of four for this new version.
In addition to chipping away at better GNU Coreutils compatibility, the v0.0.26 release also starts working on AIX platform support, automated builds of new releases, and various other changes.
Downloads and more details on the uutils Coreutils 0.0.26 release via GitHub.
6 Comments