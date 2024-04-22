Audacity 3.5 Brings Cloud Project Saving, Improved BSD Support

The Audacity open-source digital audio editor is out today with a big feature update in the form of Audacity 3.5.Audacity 3.5 adds optional cloud project saving support using Audio.com so that Audacity projects can be more easily synced across multiple devices or collaborated in a multi-user scenario.Audacity 3.5 also adds automatic tempo detection for imported loops, non-destructive pitch shifting support, subtitle formats for labels, a rework to the plugin manager, improved accessibility, improved BSD operating system support, and a variety of other changes.

Audacity 3.5 has also dropped support for a number of "niche features" in order to "simplify the app" for better usability and "make the app a bit less overwhelming to use", according to the release notes. Among the features removed is the printing options, karaoke view, screenshot tool, various preferences, some vertical zoom presets, and other changes. There are also a number of bug fixes with Audacity 3.5.