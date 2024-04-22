Audacity 3.5 Brings Cloud Project Saving, Improved BSD Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 22 April 2024 at 10:15 AM EDT. 18 Comments
MULTIMEDIA
The Audacity open-source digital audio editor is out today with a big feature update in the form of Audacity 3.5.

Audacity 3.5 adds optional cloud project saving support using Audio.com so that Audacity projects can be more easily synced across multiple devices or collaborated in a multi-user scenario.

Audacity 3.5 also adds automatic tempo detection for imported loops, non-destructive pitch shifting support, subtitle formats for labels, a rework to the plugin manager, improved accessibility, improved BSD operating system support, and a variety of other changes.

Audacity 3.5


Audacity 3.5 has also dropped support for a number of "niche features" in order to "simplify the app" for better usability and "make the app a bit less overwhelming to use", according to the release notes. Among the features removed is the printing options, karaoke view, screenshot tool, various preferences, some vertical zoom presets, and other changes. There are also a number of bug fixes with Audacity 3.5.

Audacity 3.5 on Ubuntu Linux


Downloads and more information on the Audacity 3.5 opens-source digital audio editor release via GitHub.
18 Comments
Related News
MPV 0.38 Media Player Released With New Options & Fixes
RNNoise 0.2 Released With AVX2 Optimizations For Neural Network Noise Suppression
FFmpeg 7.0 Released With Native VVC Decoding & Multi-Threaded CLI
Flowblade 2.14 Video Editor Released, GTK4 Port Hopefully Ready Next Year
Intel VA-API 2.21 Library Adds Intel Xe Kernel Driver Support, AV1 & Windows Fixes
Linux 6.9 Improves Speakup - Its In-Kernel Speech Synthesizer
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
Ubuntu 24.04 Supports Easy Installation Of OpenZFS Root File-System With Encryption
Proposed "LibGodot" Lets You Embed Godot Game Engine Into Other Apps
Mozilla Finally Begins Offering Firefox ARM64 Linux Binaries