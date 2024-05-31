Dav1d 1.4.2 Provides More AVX2 & AVX-512 Performance Optimizations

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 31 May 2024 at 09:57 AM EDT.
Jean-Baptiste Kempf released Dav1d 1.4.2 as the newest version of this speedy CPU-based AV1 video decoder. With this new dav1d 1.4.2 update are yet more performance optimizations for modern systems.

Dav1d 1.4.2 brings more AVX2 and AVX-512 performance optimizations to benefit newer AMD and Intel platforms. Plus there is ongoing work for speeding up 64-bit ARM (ARM64/AArch64) as well as IBM POWER9 and RISC-V.

Dav1d logo


The release announcement via VideoLAN.org's GitLab notes:
"1.4.2 is a small release of dav1d, focusing on speed improvements for ARM, x86, RISC-V and Power9.

It adds numerous new optimizations on 8-tap/6-tap for AVX2, AVX-512;on convolutions for ARM64 extensions (DotProd, i8mm); on prep/put/msac for ARM64 and on loopfilter for Power9."

I'll be working on some new dav1d benchmarks soon for looking at the AVX2/AVX-512 performance impact of this Dav1d update on AMD and Intel processors.
