Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Dav1d 1.4.2 Provides More AVX2 & AVX-512 Performance Optimizations
Dav1d 1.4.2 brings more AVX2 and AVX-512 performance optimizations to benefit newer AMD and Intel platforms. Plus there is ongoing work for speeding up 64-bit ARM (ARM64/AArch64) as well as IBM POWER9 and RISC-V.
The release announcement via VideoLAN.org's GitLab notes:
"1.4.2 is a small release of dav1d, focusing on speed improvements for ARM, x86, RISC-V and Power9.
It adds numerous new optimizations on 8-tap/6-tap for AVX2, AVX-512;on convolutions for ARM64 extensions (DotProd, i8mm); on prep/put/msac for ARM64 and on loopfilter for Power9."
I'll be working on some new dav1d benchmarks soon for looking at the AVX2/AVX-512 performance impact of this Dav1d update on AMD and Intel processors.