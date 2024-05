Dav1d 1.4.2 Provides More AVX2 & AVX-512 Performance Optimizations

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 31 May 2024 at 09:57 AM EDT. Add A Comment

Jean-Baptiste Kempf released Dav1d 1.4.2 as the newest version of this speedy CPU-based AV1 video decoder. With this new dav1d 1.4.2 update are yet more performance optimizations for modern systems.Dav1d 1.4.2 brings more AVX2 and AVX-512 performance optimizations to benefit newer AMD and Intel platforms. Plus there is ongoing work for speeding up 64-bit ARM (ARM64/AArch64) as well as IBM POWER9 and RISC-V.

"1.4.2 is a small release of dav1d, focusing on speed improvements for ARM, x86, RISC-V and Power9.



It adds numerous new optimizations on 8-tap/6-tap for AVX2, AVX-512;on convolutions for ARM64 extensions (DotProd, i8mm); on prep/put/msac for ARM64 and on loopfilter for Power9."

The release announcement via VideoLAN.org's GitLab notes:I'll be working on some new dav1d benchmarks soon for looking at the AVX2/AVX-512 performance impact of this Dav1d update on AMD and Intel processors.