Flowblade 2.16 Open-Source Video Editor Released
Flowblade 2.16 is out today as the newest version of this open-source non-linear video editor.
Flowblade continues working toward its GTK4 toolkit port while today's Flowblade 2.16 release brings with it just a few new features for this Linux video editor. Flowblade 2.16 brings support for motion tracking, video stabilizing, and slow motion playback support using JKL and USG Jog/Shuttle devices. That's it in terms of the new features of Flowblade 2.16.
This GPLv3 video editor is quite capable though seemingly not drawing as much attention as some of the other open-source video editors like OpenShot, Kdenlive, and Shotcut.
Those wishing to download the new Flowblade 2.16 video editor release can find it on GitHub.
2 Comments