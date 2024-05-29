Flowblade 2.16 Open-Source Video Editor Released

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 29 May 2024 at 06:15 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MULTIMEDIA
Flowblade 2.16 is out today as the newest version of this open-source non-linear video editor.

Flowblade continues working toward its GTK4 toolkit port while today's Flowblade 2.16 release brings with it just a few new features for this Linux video editor. Flowblade 2.16 brings support for motion tracking, video stabilizing, and slow motion playback support using JKL and USG Jog/Shuttle devices. That's it in terms of the new features of Flowblade 2.16.

Flowblade official screenshot


This GPLv3 video editor is quite capable though seemingly not drawing as much attention as some of the other open-source video editors like OpenShot, Kdenlive, and Shotcut.

Those wishing to download the new Flowblade 2.16 video editor release can find it on GitHub.
2 Comments
Related News
SVT-AV1 2.1 Released With Yet More Performance Improvements
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund Now Supporting FFmpeg
NVIDIA VA-API Driver 0.0.12 Brings Fixes, Chrome Compatibility Work
Zrythm 1.0 RC1 Available For Testing As Great Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
FFmpeg Makes Progress On Dolby Vision Support
Audacity 3.5 Brings Cloud Project Saving, Improved BSD Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.10 Honors One Last ReiserFS Request Made By Hans Reiser
Memory Sealing "mseal" System Call Merged For Linux 6.10
GNOME Shell & Mutter Broke Their Good Faith With Ubuntu
NVIDIA 555.42.02 Linux Beta Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Used By Default
KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released With Wayland Explicit Sync, Input Capture Portal & More
Coreboot 24.05 Released With 25 More Platforms - Including The Framework 13 AMD
Linux 6.10 Improves AMD ROCm Compute Support For "Small" Ryzen APUs
KDE Plasma 6.1 Lands Dynamic Triple Buffering Support