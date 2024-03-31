Flowblade 2.14 Video Editor Released, GTK4 Port Hopefully Ready Next Year

Released this weekend is a new version of Flowblade, an open-source video editor for Linux systems. Flowblade brings some new features while the work to upgrade against the GTK4 toolkit remains ongoing and will hopefully be ready in 2025.

Flowblade 2.14 brings support for USB jog/shuttle support with supported USB controller devices. Currently Flowblade has support for the Contour Design ShuttlePRO v2, Contour Design ShuttleXpress, and Contour A/V Solutions SpaceShuttle devices.

Flowblade 2.14 also has editable title clips, support for clip paste on the playhead position, graphics clips can now be dragged to be arbitrarily long, slowmo video playback is now available, and a variety of filter updates. In addition to enhancing existing filters, there are new elastic distort and audio compressor filters with this new release. Flowblade 2.14 also has many bug fixes.

Flowblade official screenshot


Downloads and more details on the new Flowblade 2.14 video editor release at GitHub.

The release notes also outline the current ongoing effort for GTK4 user interface porting:
"We have removed almost all instances of Gtk.Menu. We spend some time to do a mostly scripted test conversion to fully explore the needed changes. The required work seems quite doable, and we will be able to do large parts of conversion work with scripts, but there were some show stoppers that need to be addressed relating to the fact that GTK4 no longer has per widget XWindows. Currently it is looking that GTK4 port will land sometime in 2025."

So hopefully next year we'll see a GTK4'ed Flowblade video editor.
