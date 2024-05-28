SVT-AV1 2.1 Released With Yet More Performance Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 28 May 2024 at 08:34 PM EDT. 5 Comments
MULTIMEDIA
SVT-AV1 that started out as an open-source AV1 video encoder at Intel and more recently an an Alliance of Open Media project quietly released SVT-AV1 v2.1 last week. With this new SVT-AV1 release are yet more performance optimizations and tuning.

Hassene Tmar of Meta (formerly Intel) continues to lead the new SVT-AV1 releases. With SVT-AV1 v2.1 there are new optimizations, significant speed-ups to various presets while maintaining similar quality levels, ARM optimizations, and other enhancements.

The M0, M3, M5, and M6 presets are seeing 12~40% speed-ups while maintaining similar quality levels to prior releases. The compression efficiency of presets M11 to M13 meanwhile have improved by 1~2%. Not bad at all considering all of the huge gains SVT-AV1 has made over the past several years.

AV1 logo


Downloads and more details on the SVT-AV1 2.1 changes via SVT-AV1 on GitLab. I'll be running some new SVT-AV1 benchmarks soon.
5 Comments
Related News
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund Now Supporting FFmpeg
NVIDIA VA-API Driver 0.0.12 Brings Fixes, Chrome Compatibility Work
Zrythm 1.0 RC1 Available For Testing As Great Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
FFmpeg Makes Progress On Dolby Vision Support
Audacity 3.5 Brings Cloud Project Saving, Improved BSD Support
MPV 0.38 Media Player Released With New Options & Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.10 Honors One Last ReiserFS Request Made By Hans Reiser
Linux 6.10 Will Print The Number Of Populated Memory Slots At Boot Time
Memory Sealing "mseal" System Call Merged For Linux 6.10
GNOME Shell & Mutter Broke Their Good Faith With Ubuntu
NVIDIA 555.42.02 Linux Beta Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Used By Default
KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released With Wayland Explicit Sync, Input Capture Portal & More
Coreboot 24.05 Released With 25 More Platforms - Including The Framework 13 AMD
KDE Plasma 6.1 Lands Dynamic Triple Buffering Support