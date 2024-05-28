Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
SVT-AV1 2.1 Released With Yet More Performance Improvements
Hassene Tmar of Meta (formerly Intel) continues to lead the new SVT-AV1 releases. With SVT-AV1 v2.1 there are new optimizations, significant speed-ups to various presets while maintaining similar quality levels, ARM optimizations, and other enhancements.
The M0, M3, M5, and M6 presets are seeing 12~40% speed-ups while maintaining similar quality levels to prior releases. The compression efficiency of presets M11 to M13 meanwhile have improved by 1~2%. Not bad at all considering all of the huge gains SVT-AV1 has made over the past several years.
Downloads and more details on the SVT-AV1 2.1 changes via SVT-AV1 on GitLab. I'll be running some new SVT-AV1 benchmarks soon.