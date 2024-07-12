Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
OBS Studio 30.2 Released With Native NVENC Encode On Linux, More Shared Texture Support
For Linux fans especially there is a lot of interesting work in OBS Studio 30.2. OBS Studio 30.2 now has native Linux support for NVIDIA's NVENC encoder interface for GPU hardware accelerated encoding. NVENC AV1 is also now supported on Linux. The new OBS Studio 30.2 release has also expanded the Linux shared texture support to the encoders for NVENC, QuickSync, and VA-API.
Some of the other non-Linux specific changes in OBS Studio 30.2 include support for multi-track video streaming, Enhanced RTMP/FLV multi-track audio and vide, Hybrid MP4 output format support is available in beta form, theme improvements, and HEVC support for the WebRTC output.
Downloads and more details on this significant OBS Studio 30.2 release can be found via the project's GitHub and the project site at OBSProject.com.