OBS Studio 30.2 Released With Native NVENC Encode On Linux, More Shared Texture Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 12 July 2024 at 08:25 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA
For fans of OBS Studio as a popular cross-platform solution for gaming live-streamers and used for other desktop screen-casting purposes, OBS Studio 30.2 is now available as stable.

For Linux fans especially there is a lot of interesting work in OBS Studio 30.2. OBS Studio 30.2 now has native Linux support for NVIDIA's NVENC encoder interface for GPU hardware accelerated encoding. NVENC AV1 is also now supported on Linux. The new OBS Studio 30.2 release has also expanded the Linux shared texture support to the encoders for NVENC, QuickSync, and VA-API.

OBS Studio on Linux


Some of the other non-Linux specific changes in OBS Studio 30.2 include support for multi-track video streaming, Enhanced RTMP/FLV multi-track audio and vide, Hybrid MP4 output format support is available in beta form, theme improvements, and HEVC support for the WebRTC output.

Downloads and more details on this significant OBS Studio 30.2 release can be found via the project's GitHub and the project site at OBSProject.com.
