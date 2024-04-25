Fedora Miracle Spin Proposed For Fedora 41

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 25 April 2024 at 06:48 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FEDORA
Not to be confused with Fedora's "Beefy Miracle" from a decade ago during their entertaining codename days, but a Fedora Miracle spin has been proposed for the now-open Fedora 41 development cycle.

The proposed Fedora Miracle spin is about shipping a Fedora spin that features the Miracle window manager / compositor. Miracle is a Wayland compositor built on Canonical's Mir. Miracle-WM 0.2 was recently released for this Wayland compositor leveraging Mir. It's off to a nice start and has some following, thus those interested have proposed creating a Fedora spin featuring its desktop experience out-of-the-box. Here's the Miracle-WM 0.2 reference screenshot:

Miracle-WM


The Fedora change proposal characterizes the Fedora Miracle benefits as:
"The Miracle Window Manager is a tiling window manager based on the Mir compositor library. While it is a newer project, it contains many useful features such as a manual tiling algorithm, floating window manager support, support for many Wayland protocols, proprietary Nvidia driver support, and much more. Users are increasingly interested in using miracle in various systems.

The goal of the miracle spin is to build a complete and elegant tiling window experience within the Fedora ecosystem.
...
Miracle will provide Fedora with a high-quality Wayland experience built with support for all kinds of platforms, including low-end ARM and x86 devices. On top of this, Fedora will be the first distribution to provide a Miracle based spin, ensuring that it will become the de facto distribution for running Miracle."

The proposal still needs to be voted on by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) but won't be difficult to pass with new (maintained) Fedora spins being typically welcomed.

Fedora 41 stable should be out by late October.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fedora Linux 40 Available For Download As A Wonderful Upgrade
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
RPM 4.20 Approved For Fedora 41 To Advance Hands-Free Packaging
Fedora 41 Aims For More Reproducible Package Builds Thanks To A Rust Program
Fedora 41 Looks To "-O3" Optimizations For Its Python Build
FESCo Approves The Fedora 41 Switch To DNF5
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
AMD: "Additional Parts Of The Radeon Stack To Be Open Sourced Throughout The Year"
Mozilla Finally Begins Offering Firefox ARM64 Linux Binaries
Ubuntu 24.04 Supports Easy Installation Of OpenZFS Root File-System With Encryption
openSUSE Factory Achieves Bit-By-Bit Reproducible Builds
Linux 6.10 Preps A Kernel Panic Screen - Sort Of A "Blue Screen of Death"