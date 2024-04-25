Fedora Miracle Spin Proposed For Fedora 41
Not to be confused with Fedora's "Beefy Miracle" from a decade ago during their entertaining codename days, but a Fedora Miracle spin has been proposed for the now-open Fedora 41 development cycle.
The proposed Fedora Miracle spin is about shipping a Fedora spin that features the Miracle window manager / compositor. Miracle is a Wayland compositor built on Canonical's Mir. Miracle-WM 0.2 was recently released for this Wayland compositor leveraging Mir. It's off to a nice start and has some following, thus those interested have proposed creating a Fedora spin featuring its desktop experience out-of-the-box. Here's the Miracle-WM 0.2 reference screenshot:
The Fedora change proposal characterizes the Fedora Miracle benefits as:
"The Miracle Window Manager is a tiling window manager based on the Mir compositor library. While it is a newer project, it contains many useful features such as a manual tiling algorithm, floating window manager support, support for many Wayland protocols, proprietary Nvidia driver support, and much more. Users are increasingly interested in using miracle in various systems.
The goal of the miracle spin is to build a complete and elegant tiling window experience within the Fedora ecosystem.
...
Miracle will provide Fedora with a high-quality Wayland experience built with support for all kinds of platforms, including low-end ARM and x86 devices. On top of this, Fedora will be the first distribution to provide a Miracle based spin, ensuring that it will become the de facto distribution for running Miracle."
The proposal still needs to be voted on by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) but won't be difficult to pass with new (maintained) Fedora spins being typically welcomed.
Fedora 41 stable should be out by late October.
