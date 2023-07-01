Miracle-WM 0.2 Released For Mir-Based Wayland Compositor

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 19 April 2024 at 12:02 PM EDT. 3 Comments
Announced back in February was Miracle-WM as a Wayland compositor built atop Mir and developed by Canonical engineer Matthew Kosarek. Today he announced version 0.2 as the latest feature update to this Wayland compositor with tiling window management.

Miracle-WM 0.2 brings Sway/i3 IPC support for minimally supporting Waybar, support for floating window managers, the user configuration is now automatically reloaded when a change is made to it, environment variables can now be specified in the configuration file, and upgrading against the upstream Mir 2.16.4 code. Plus there are a handful of bug fixes in this Miracle-WM pre-release.

Miracle-WM official screenshot


In addition to the Snap packaging for Miracle-WM, Kosarek is also going to be maintaining Fedora RPM and Ubuntu Debian packages too for this compositor.

More details on the Miracle-WM v0.2 release and downloads via GitHub.
