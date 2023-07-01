Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Miracle-WM 0.2 Released For Mir-Based Wayland Compositor
Miracle-WM 0.2 brings Sway/i3 IPC support for minimally supporting Waybar, support for floating window managers, the user configuration is now automatically reloaded when a change is made to it, environment variables can now be specified in the configuration file, and upgrading against the upstream Mir 2.16.4 code. Plus there are a handful of bug fixes in this Miracle-WM pre-release.
In addition to the Snap packaging for Miracle-WM, Kosarek is also going to be maintaining Fedora RPM and Ubuntu Debian packages too for this compositor.
More details on the Miracle-WM v0.2 release and downloads via GitHub.