Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Niri 0.1.7 Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Adds Fractional Scaling
Niri 0.1.7 has introduced fractional scaling support, which required a major rework to its layout system. Niri 0.1.7 also adds fractional layout support, xdg-desktop-portal-gnome protocol support for screencasting individual windows, and xdg-activation-v1 protocol support for letting apps pass focus to other apps.
The updated Niri also introduces a workspace switching mouse gesture and a variety of bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on the Niri 0.1.7 Wayland compositor update via GitHub.