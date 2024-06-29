Niri 0.1.7 Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Adds Fractional Scaling

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 29 June 2024 at 05:49 AM EDT. 1 Comment
WAYLAND
Niri 0.1.7 is out today as the latest version of this scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor. While the version number may not signify it, Niri 0.1.7 is quite a notable feature update.

Niri 0.1.7 has introduced fractional scaling support, which required a major rework to its layout system. Niri 0.1.7 also adds fractional layout support, xdg-desktop-portal-gnome protocol support for screencasting individual windows, and xdg-activation-v1 protocol support for letting apps pass focus to other apps.

Niri 0.1.7 screenshot


The updated Niri also introduces a workspace switching mouse gesture and a variety of bug fixes.

Downloads and more details on the Niri 0.1.7 Wayland compositor update via GitHub.
