WayVNC 0.9 Released For Wayland VNC Server With New Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 19 November 2024 at 08:29 AM EST. 1 Comment
WAYLAND
WayVNC 0.9 is out today as the newest feature release for this VNC server catering to wlroots-based Wayland compositors. WayVNC makes it easy to get a VNC server up and running on Sway and other wlroots-based compositors while with today's update is much more capable.

WayVNC 0.9 now allows making use of the ext-image-copy-capture-v1 protocol for Image Copy Capture support on Wayland. This protocol allows asking the compositor to capture image sources -- outputs and top-levels -- that are then inserted into user-submitted buffers. The image copy capture protocol support was firmed up a few months ago for enhancing the Wayland screen capture capabilities.

WayVNC 0.9 also adds a file descriptor creator by the parent process that can be used for listening for new connections. The WayVNC 0.9 release also makes its clipboard handling more robust, support for allocating CMA-backed pixel buffers for hardware encoding support on Raspberry Pi single board computers, and keyboard LED state is now communicated to clients.

Downloads and more details on the WayVNC 0.9 Wayland VNC server release via GitHub.
