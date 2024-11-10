Niri 0.1.10 Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Brings Many Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 10 November 2024 at 06:31 AM EST. 1 Comment
If this weekend's release of Hyprland 0.45 doesn't suit your fancy, Niri is also out this weekend with a new feature release. Niri is the scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor for an interesting Linux desktop experience.

This weekend's release of Niri 0.1.10 brings support for moving windows by dragging their title bars, the pointer location hint request has been implemented, laptop lid and tablet mode switch bindings are introduced, new cursor hiding options, input configuration improvements, and a variety of other smaller additions as well as bug fixes.

Niri project screenshot


Downloads and more information on the Niri 0.1.10 Wayland compositor release via GitHub.
