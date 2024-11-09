Hyprland 0.45 Compositor Smooths Round Edges, Window Snapping For Floating Windows

Hyprland 0.45 released today as the newest version of this Wayland compositor focused on being an independent, very customizable, and dynamic tiling compositor.The Hyprland 0.45 release improves its algorithm used to round edges so that rounded corners, borders, and rectangles should all be much smoother.Hyprland 0.45 also automatically disables hardware cursors by default on NVIDIA hardware due to buggy behavior that they hope will be fixed for the next major release.

This updated Wayland compositor also now fully supports hyprland-ctm-control, window snapping for floating windows has been added, shadows now have a "sharp" option for no blur, and various other changes.There are also many bug fixes and other changes with Hyprland 0.45. Downloads and more details on the Hyprland 0.45 Wayland compositor update via GitHub and Hyprland.org