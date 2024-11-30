Wayland Color Management Protocol Might Finally Be Close To Merging

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 30 November 2024 at 10:10 AM EST. 6 Comments
WAYLAND
In what could be a wonderful holiday for the Linux desktop, it looks like the Wayland color management protocol might finally be close to merging after four years in discussion.

Going all the way back to January 2020 has been the color management protocol proposal for allowing Wayland clients to know the color properties of outputs and to inform the compositor about the color properties of their content on surfaces.

There have been work-in-progress implementations of the Wayland color management support for KDE KWin, GNOME Mutter, and Wayland's Weston. There is also tentative code for Mesa drivers and toolkits like GTK and Qt. The Weston code in fact was merged three months ago already.

The Wayland color management protocol work has been a long time coming as one can see by scrolling through the Wayland-Protocols merge request.

But as pointed out by a Phoronix reader this week, it looks like it could soon potentially be ready... Prominent Wayland developer Pekka Paalane this past week finally gave his "ACK" (acknowledgment) on the behalf of the Weston compositor support for it. This follows Pekka noting two days ago that there are no more open merge requests against this for the first staging issue.

Wayland color management


So going off the latest merge request activity, there's some cautious optimism that the staging-level support for Wayland color management might soon be ready... Let's hope for some nice holiday cheer.
6 Comments
Related News
WayVNC 0.9 Released For Wayland VNC Server With New Features
Niri 0.1.10 Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Brings Many Improvements
Hyprland 0.45 Compositor Smooths Round Edges, Window Snapping For Floating Windows
Miriway 24.10 Compositor Adds systemd Integration, DE-Specific Configurations
Sway 1.10 Released With GPU Reset Recovery & Other Wayland Enhancements
Wayland Protocols 1.38 Brings System Bell, FIFO & Commit Timing Protocols
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReiserFS Has Been Deleted From The Linux Kernel
Linux CoC Announces Decision Following Recent Bcachefs Drama
Linux 6.13 Will Report The Number Of Hung Tasks Since Boot
9elements Takes Over Intel 1st Gen Xeon Scalable "Skylake" Support Within Coreboot
Microsoft Makes An Interesting Improvement To Kernel Modules With Linux 6.13
Linux 6.13 KVM Eliminates An "Awful Idea", Many x86_64 Improvements
Microsoft Continues "Demikernel" Development LibOS For Kernel-Bypass I/O
Wine 9.22 Enables Wayland Driver By Default