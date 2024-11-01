Miriway 24.10 Compositor Adds systemd Integration, DE-Specific Configurations
Miriway 24.10 was released on Halloween as the newest version of this Mir-based Wayland compositor. Miriway is developed by Canonical/Ubuntu developers as a compositor for other desktops like Xfce, MATE, LXQt and others as a way to ease their migration path to Wayland.
Miriway 24.10 was released last night by Canonical's leading Mir engineer Alan Griffiths. Miriway 24.10 adds systemd integration, optional support for the SSDM log-in/display manager, and support for parallel desktop environment specific configuration files.
- Updated documentation: CONFIGURING_MIRIWAY.md
- Add section to the README for GitHub Discussions and Matrix chat
- Rework example setup scripts
- systemd integration
- Support for parallel, DE specific configuration
- Optional SSDM integration
Downloads and more information on this open-source Mir Wayland compositor project via GitHub.
