Miracle-WM 0.4 Released With i3 IPC Support

Miracle-WM is the Mir-based Wayland tiling window manager that is inspired in part by the likes of i3 and Sway. Miracle-WM also has a goal to be a flagship example of a Mir-based full featured window manager with this project being led by a Canonical engineer. Out today is Miracle-WM 0.4 to deliver the latest features.Miracle-WM 0.4 is focused on wiring up i3 IPC support so that the likes of Waybar, Nwg-shell, and other components relying on this inter-process communication interface can work on Miracle-WM. There still are some i3 IPC features missing but in large part is in place.Miracle-WM 0.4 also adds naming support to workspaces, various new requests implemented, exit / layout / scratchpad / focus / reload / resize commands implemented, updating against Mir 2.19, and many bug fixes.

"Miracle is a lot more polished than it was before. I am able to daily drive it with great success at the moment, and I use it for all of my development. There are still some rough edges, but the progress that we've made in these past couple months (especially with the the push from the Fedora spin) has improved the project a ton.



I am going to try and cut releases more often in the new year, so stay tuned for that."