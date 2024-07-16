wlroots 0.18 Brings New Wayland Protocols & Support For GPU Reset Recovery

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 16 July 2024 at 08:29 PM EDT. 7 Comments
Wlroots 0.18 recently debuted as the newest version of this Wayland library born out of the Sway compositor project. With wlroots 0.18 is support for new Wayland protocols and other exciting features.

New protocols enabled by wlroots 0.18 include linux-drm-syncobj-v1 for explicit synchronization, alpha-modifier-v1 for alpha channel support on surfaces, ext-foreign-toplevel-list-v1 as a protocol for taskbars and app switchers, and ext-transient-seat-v1 for better handling VNC/remote use-cases.

wlroots logo


The wlroots 0.18 release also adds wlr_color_transform for ICC profile support on its Vulkan renderer, support for device-wide commits in the DRM backend, support for cursor hotspots in the DRM backend, support for tearing page-flips and support for GPU reset recovery. There is also a new stateless render API for reading back pixel buffers from the GPU.

Overall the wlroots 0.18 feature update is a very exciting release with all the new functionality included for Wayland compositors leveraging this open-source library. Downloads and more details on the wlroots 0.18 release via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
