XWayland 24.1.1 Brings Many Fixes
Building off last month's release of XWayland 24.1 that brought explicit sync support, improved rootful, and other changes, the first point release has now been issued.
Red Hat engineer Olivier Fourdan released XWayland 24.1.1 as the first bug-fix release for this branch. XWayland 24.1.1 fixes a possible segmentation fault within GLAMOR, a BSD fix for the present handling, explicit synchronization fix for the GLAMOR/GBM code, and various other fixes.
Those relying on XWayland and spinning their own builds from source can find the new XWayland 24.1.1 details via the mailing list.
