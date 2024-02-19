Miracle-WM Announced As A Wayland Compositor Built On Mir

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 19 February 2024 at 09:32 AM EST. 10 Comments
Canonical engineer Matthew Kosarek announced the first-ever release of Miracle-WM as a Wayland compositor built on top of Mir.

Miracle-WM features a tiling window manager and aims to serve the needs by compositors like i3 and Sway but with "flashier graphics for those of us who prefer a desktop full of smooth transitions and colors."

The announcement of this first-ever Miracle-WM compositor release was announced via Ubuntu Discourse.

Miracle-WM


Miracle-WM code is hosted on GitHub while the binaries are distributed via Snapcraft. Those on Snap-enabled Linux distributions can try out this new Wayland compositor via sudo snap install miracle-wm --classic.
