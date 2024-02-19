Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Miracle-WM Announced As A Wayland Compositor Built On Mir
Miracle-WM features a tiling window manager and aims to serve the needs by compositors like i3 and Sway but with "flashier graphics for those of us who prefer a desktop full of smooth transitions and colors."
The announcement of this first-ever Miracle-WM compositor release was announced via Ubuntu Discourse.
Miracle-WM code is hosted on GitHub while the binaries are distributed via Snapcraft. Those on Snap-enabled Linux distributions can try out this new Wayland compositor via sudo snap install miracle-wm --classic.