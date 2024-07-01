JetBrains IntelliJ-Based IDEs Offer Preview Wayland Support
JetBrains announced this week that via their 2024.2 Early Access Program that IntelliJ-based IDEs will now offer experimental Wayland support.
Now available in preview form is opt-in support for native Wayland with Wayland-based desktops including under Windows' WSLg. This is great rather than having to go through X11 / XWayland.
This native Wayland support for IntelliJ-based IDEs should yield a sharper picture, better Windows Subsystem for Linux integration, a more responsive UI, better multi-monitor support, and other robust improvements over X11.
JetBrains developers continue working on the Wayland support to provide better input handling, native window decorations, drag and drop, and enhanced stability.
Those wanting to learn more about this Wayland preview support for the popular JetBrains integrated development environments can learn more via the JetBrains.com blog.
