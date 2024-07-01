JetBrains IntelliJ-Based IDEs Offer Preview Wayland Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 10 July 2024 at 09:26 AM EDT. 16 Comments
WAYLAND
JetBrains announced this week that via their 2024.2 Early Access Program that IntelliJ-based IDEs will now offer experimental Wayland support.

Now available in preview form is opt-in support for native Wayland with Wayland-based desktops including under Windows' WSLg. This is great rather than having to go through X11 / XWayland.

This native Wayland support for IntelliJ-based IDEs should yield a sharper picture, better Windows Subsystem for Linux integration, a more responsive UI, better multi-monitor support, and other robust improvements over X11.

JetBrains developers continue working on the Wayland support to provide better input handling, native window decorations, drag and drop, and enhanced stability.

Those wanting to learn more about this Wayland preview support for the popular JetBrains integrated development environments can learn more via the JetBrains.com blog.
16 Comments
Related News
Miracle-WM v0.3 Released - Working Out To Daily-Drive This Mir-Based Wayland Compositor
Niri 0.1.7 Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Adds Fractional Scaling
Wayland 1.23 Released With OpenBSD Support
Niri 0.1.6 Wayland Compositor Adds Interactive Window Resizing & Mouse View Scrolling
XWayland 24.1 Released With Explicit Sync, Better Rootful Experience
XWayland 24.1 RC2 Brings Fixes For Explicit Sync & DRM Leasing
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Unconvinced By getrandom() In The vDSO
Meta Sees ~5% Performance Gains To Optimizing The Linux Kernel With BOLT
Microsoft's WSL2 Transitions To Linux 6.6 LTS Kernel
Linux's DRM Panic "Screen of Death" Sees Patches For QR Code Error Messages
Linux Looking To Make 5-Level Paging Support Unconditional For x86_64 Kernel Builds
The Linux Kernel Matures To Having A Minimum Rust Toolchain Version
Linux 6.11 To Offer More Fine-Tuned Control Over Swappiness
Firefox 128 Now Available With A Fix For A 25 Year Old Bug Report