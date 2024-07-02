Miracle-WM v0.3 Released - Working Out To Daily-Drive This Mir-Based Wayland Compositor

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 2 July 2024 at 08:01 AM EDT. 7 Comments
Canonical engineer Matthew Kosarek has released Miracle-WM v0.3 as the newest version of this Wayland tiling compositor built atop Mir. Miracle-WM is beginning to be useful and practical enough for daily driving by its lead developer.

Miracle-WM v0.3 adds animation support for more windowing/workspace events, increased support for i3 IPC, support for a border shown around each window, new configuration options, and workspaces can now specify a default layout rule.

Kosarek wrote in this morning's release announcement:
"This release took a little longer to get out the door than I initially imagined, but it is definitely worth the wait. I am able to daily-drive miracle now, albeit with a few hiccups. That being said, please remember that all releases leading up to 1.0.0 are considered to be "pre-releases". As such you may encounter a number of bugs and desire a number of features. Still, if you would like to test out the compositor yourself and contribute bug reports/code fixes, it is greatly appreciated!"

He also created this YouTube video showing off Miracle-WM features in action:


Those wanting to try out Miracle-WM 0.3 or to learn more, see the Miracle-WM GitHub repository.
