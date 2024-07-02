Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Miracle-WM v0.3 Released - Working Out To Daily-Drive This Mir-Based Wayland Compositor
Miracle-WM v0.3 adds animation support for more windowing/workspace events, increased support for i3 IPC, support for a border shown around each window, new configuration options, and workspaces can now specify a default layout rule.
Kosarek wrote in this morning's release announcement:
"This release took a little longer to get out the door than I initially imagined, but it is definitely worth the wait. I am able to daily-drive miracle now, albeit with a few hiccups. That being said, please remember that all releases leading up to 1.0.0 are considered to be "pre-releases". As such you may encounter a number of bugs and desire a number of features. Still, if you would like to test out the compositor yourself and contribute bug reports/code fixes, it is greatly appreciated!"
He also created this YouTube video showing off Miracle-WM features in action:
Those wanting to try out Miracle-WM 0.3 or to learn more, see the Miracle-WM GitHub repository.