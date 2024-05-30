Wayland 1.23 Released With OpenBSD Support

Simon Ser today released Wayland 1.23 for this core Wayland code that brings some minor enhancements, bug fixes, and Wayland protocol clarifications.Arguably most notable with Wayland 1.23 is now having official OpenBSD support. Unless you were impacted by any of the random fixes that are solved in Wayland 1.23 or interested in the OpenBSD support, this release isn't particularly noteworthy for end-users. For developers dealing with Wayland there are some new APIs, debugging enhancements, and other refinements.

- A mechanism to set the size of the internal connection buffer used by libwayland



- An enum-header mode for wayland-scanner to generate headers with only enums



- wayland-scanner now generates validator functions for enums on the server side



- Protocols can now indicate with a "deprecated-since" XML attribute that a request, event or enum entry is deprecated



- An API to set a name for a queue to aid debugging



- wl_client_get_user_data() and wl_client_set_user_data() to more easily attach custom data to a client



- OpenBSD support



- A wl_shm.release request for proper cleanup of this global