NVK Vulkan Driver Adds Implicit Pipeline Caching To Boost DXVK Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 23 April 2024 at 07:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
NOUVEAU
Adding to the impressive number of features to be found in this quarter's Mesa 24.1 release is now the open-source NVIDIA "NVK" Vulkan driver supporting implicit pipeline caching.

The Mesa NVK driver now supports implicit pipeline caching in a similar manner to the Radeon RADV driver. This implicit pipeline caching can allow for better performance such as with DXVK where pipeline caching isn't directly used. Thus this is good news for Steam Play Linux gamers wanting to make use of the NVK driver now or in the future as this open-source driver further matures.

NVIDIA RTX 4080 graphics card


As part of enabling this implicit pipeline caching, it was first wired up into Mesa's common Vulkan runtime code and then enabled for NVK. Thus other Mesa Vulkan drivers moving forward can work to leverage this shared functionality too.

The NVK Vulkan implicit pipeline caching support was merged as part of this MR on Monday.

Mesa 24.1 code branching is expected to happen this week (likely tomorrow) while the stable Mesa 24.1 release is hoped for around mid-May. It's quite a big quarterly update especially for the Intel, AMD Radeon, and NVK drivers but also the various other smaller OpenGL/Vulkan drivers too.
Add A Comment
Related News
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Nouveau/NVK Driver Lands NIL Library Rewrite In Rust For Mesa 24.1
Nouveau GSP Fix On The Way For Regression That Broke Ampere GPU Support
Red Hat's Long, Rust'ed Road Ahead For Nova As Nouveau Driver Successor
NVK Lands Sparse Memory Support - Enabling More Games To Run On This Open-Source Driver
Nouveau Supporting HDMI 2.1 Won't Hopefully Be Too Challenging Thanks To NVIDIA Firmware
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
Mozilla Finally Begins Offering Firefox ARM64 Linux Binaries
Ubuntu 24.04 Supports Easy Installation Of OpenZFS Root File-System With Encryption
openSUSE Factory Achieves Bit-By-Bit Reproducible Builds