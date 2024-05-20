Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
RFC Patches Posted For Rust-Written NVIDIA "Nova" GPU Driver
Danilo Krummrich of Red Hat today posted the RFC patch series of new Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) Rust language abstractions and a stub implementation of the Nova GPU driver. Danilo commented in the patch series cover letter:
"Nova is intended to be developed upstream, starting out with just a stub driver to lift some initial required infrastructure upstream."
These Rust abstractions and stubbed out implementation of the Nova driver come in currently at 1.7k lines of code but will obviously grow greatly in size as the Nova driver is developed and actually made into a working NVIDIA kernel graphics driver.
The Nova driver continues to be developed in this FreeDesktop.org repository for those wishing to track its progress.
The RFC patches are now out for review/comment on the kernel mailing list.