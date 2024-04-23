Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
QEMU 9.0 Released WIth True Multi-Queue Support For VirtIO Block Driver
There are many changes to be found with today's QEMU 9.0 processor emulator release. Some of the QEMU 9.0 highlights include:
- LoongArch KVM accelerated support is added as well as handling LSX/LASX AVX-like extensions.
- RISC-V sees support for the Zacas extension, RVA22 profiles, and other new RISC-V extensions.
- The virtio-blk block driver has gained "true" multi-queue support so that different queues to a single disk can be processed by different I/O threads. This true multi-queue I/O for virtio-blk allows for better scalability.
- QEMU's crypto subsystem now allows using the SM4 cipher and can be used with the LUKS block driver.
- QEMU on KVM now requires the Linux 4.4+ kernel with older kernel versions no longer being supported.
Downloads and more details on the just-released QEMU 9.0 can be found via QEMU.org.