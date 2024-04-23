QEMU 9.0 Released WIth True Multi-Queue Support For VirtIO Block Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 23 April 2024 at 09:35 PM EDT. 1 Comment
VIRTUALIZATION
QEMU 9.0 is out tonight as the latest feature release for this prominent component to the open-source Linux virtualization stack.

There are many changes to be found with today's QEMU 9.0 processor emulator release. Some of the QEMU 9.0 highlights include:

- LoongArch KVM accelerated support is added as well as handling LSX/LASX AVX-like extensions.

- RISC-V sees support for the Zacas extension, RVA22 profiles, and other new RISC-V extensions.

- The virtio-blk block driver has gained "true" multi-queue support so that different queues to a single disk can be processed by different I/O threads. This true multi-queue I/O for virtio-blk allows for better scalability.

- QEMU's crypto subsystem now allows using the SM4 cipher and can be used with the LUKS block driver.

- QEMU on KVM now requires the Linux 4.4+ kernel with older kernel versions no longer being supported.

QEMU logo


Downloads and more details on the just-released QEMU 9.0 can be found via QEMU.org.
1 Comment
Related News
CoCo VMs On Linux Will Now Panic If RdRand Is Broken To Avoid Catastrophic Conditions
More Efficient VirtIO DRM Driver To Import Scanout Buffers From Other Devices
KVM Virtualization With Linux 6.9 Brings More Optimizations For Intel & AMD
LXD 5.21 LTS Released With UI By Default, AMD SEV Memory Encryption For VMs
VirtualBox KVM Backend Adds Support For SR-IOV Graphics
PVM Virtualization Framework Proposed For Linux - Built Atop The KVM Hypervisor
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
Mozilla Finally Begins Offering Firefox ARM64 Linux Binaries
Ubuntu 24.04 Supports Easy Installation Of OpenZFS Root File-System With Encryption
openSUSE Factory Achieves Bit-By-Bit Reproducible Builds
Linux 6.10 Preps A Kernel Panic Screen - Sort Of A "Blue Screen of Death"