Rust Hypervisor Firmware v0.5 Supports For More CPUs & Improves EFI Support
The Rust Hypervisor Firmware is a project out of the Cloud Hypervisor umbrella for developing open-source, Rust-based firmware that can be launched from any environment able to load ELF binaries and run them via the PVH booting standard. Rust Hypervisor Firmware v0.5 is out this weekend with the newest capabilities.
The Rust Hypervisor Firmware aims to be an easy firmware solution to load a bootloader from within a disk image and without requiring more complex solutions like TianoCore/EDK2. Rust Hypervisor Firmware is capable of directly loading a kernel from a disk that follows the Boot Loader Specification and has minimal EFI compatibility.
The Rust Hypervisor Firmware 0.5 release overnight brought AArch64 and RISC-V processor support to complement the existing x86_64 support. The RISC-V support is considered experimental and has been tested to run as a payload from OpenSBI under QEMU virtualization.
The updated firmware also improves PCI BAR handling, improves EFI support, and enhances the project's CI/CD workflows and integration tests.
More details on this open-source Rust-written firmware for virtualized environments via GitHub.
Add A Comment