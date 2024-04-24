TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 Released For A Wonderful NAS Platform

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 24 April 2024 at 06:37 AM EDT. 3 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The folks at iXsystems have released TrueNAS SCALEE 24.04 as the newest iteration of their Linux-based platform for network attached storage (NAS) devices. TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 brings better performance, new features, and additional hardware support.

The release announcement for TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 is promoting it as "the best-ever TrueNAS version" thanks to all of the improvements. On the performance side there's a lot of work in particular that's been contributed to OpenZFS for greater ZFS file-system performance. In addition to the faster ZFS storage performance, TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 has various security enhancements, SMB/NFS share wizards, SMB client auditing from the web interface, and various other new features. A new community-supported feature is Linux Sandboxes for a FreeBSD Jails like experience on TrueNAS SCALE.

TrueNAS web UI


The iXsystems engineers report that more than 40% of the TrueNAS community has already shifted to TrueNAS SCALE as their Linux-based platform from TrueNAS' original FreeBSD base. With the TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 release, they hope it will go well over 50% in favor of SCALE.

Downloads and more information on the TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 release via TrueNAS.com.
3 Comments
Related News
Rocky Linux To Support Upstream Stable Kernels
AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta Restores Support For Some Hardware Deprecated By RHEL
Gentoo Linux Now An SPI Project
Linux Mint Aims For More Reliable & Faster Repository Access
CachyOS Making Use Of Plymouth For Better Boot Experience, Mitigates For XZ Fiasco
Linux Mint 22 Will Use The PipeWire Sound Server, Support JPEG-XL Images
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
Mozilla Finally Begins Offering Firefox ARM64 Linux Binaries
Ubuntu 24.04 Supports Easy Installation Of OpenZFS Root File-System With Encryption
openSUSE Factory Achieves Bit-By-Bit Reproducible Builds
AMD: "Additional Parts Of The Radeon Stack To Be Open Sourced Throughout The Year"