Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 Released For A Wonderful NAS Platform
The release announcement for TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 is promoting it as "the best-ever TrueNAS version" thanks to all of the improvements. On the performance side there's a lot of work in particular that's been contributed to OpenZFS for greater ZFS file-system performance. In addition to the faster ZFS storage performance, TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 has various security enhancements, SMB/NFS share wizards, SMB client auditing from the web interface, and various other new features. A new community-supported feature is Linux Sandboxes for a FreeBSD Jails like experience on TrueNAS SCALE.
The iXsystems engineers report that more than 40% of the TrueNAS community has already shifted to TrueNAS SCALE as their Linux-based platform from TrueNAS' original FreeBSD base. With the TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 release, they hope it will go well over 50% in favor of SCALE.
Downloads and more information on the TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 release via TrueNAS.com.