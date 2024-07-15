Solus Linux Dropping Support For AppArmor & Phasing Out Snaps
The Solus Linux project announced today they will be dropping the AppArmor patches carried by their kernels. In turn this means their Snap packaging support will only run with partial confinement.
Removing the AppArmor patches from the Solus Linux kernel builds is their "first step" toward ending support for Snap packages on Solus. They intend to still support Snaps through the end of the 2024 calendar year but with AppArmor support gutted it means only partial app confinement. Solus encourages users to switch to alternative solutions like Flatpaks that benefit from broader Linux ecosystem support.
After 2024, there will be no official support for using Snaps on Solus Linux. Removing the AppArmor kernel patches reduces by 60+ patches the amount of work carried by the Solus crew. There are also other maintenance / build advantages as well to removing this support. Solus is committing to Flatpaks as being the preferred way moving forward for installing software not found in their official repositories.
More details for those interested via the Solus Linux blog.
