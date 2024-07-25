Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux Mint 22 Released - Built Atop Ubuntu 24.04 With Latest Cinnamon Desktop
Linux Mint 22 is significant in that it moves to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS from 22.04 LTS as found with Linux Mint 21. Things brings with it many changes like switching to PipeWire for the sound server, JPEG-XL image support, and many other changes.
Linux Mint 22 also brings improved language support, theme updates, Mint's Software Manager has been enhanced, various security improvements, new artwork, and all of the Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment improvements.
For downloads and to learn more about the Linux Mint 22 stable release, head on over to LinuxMint.com.