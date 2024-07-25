Linux Mint 22 Released - Built Atop Ubuntu 24.04 With Latest Cinnamon Desktop

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 25 July 2024 at 12:12 PM EDT. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Linux Mint 22 was formally released today as the newest major release of this desktop-focused Linux distribution built atop the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS package base while featuring its in-house Cinnamon desktop environment and other software apps.

Linux Mint 22 is significant in that it moves to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS from 22.04 LTS as found with Linux Mint 21. Things brings with it many changes like switching to PipeWire for the sound server, JPEG-XL image support, and many other changes.

Linux Mint 22


Linux Mint 22 also brings improved language support, theme updates, Mint's Software Manager has been enhanced, various security improvements, new artwork, and all of the Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment improvements.

For downloads and to learn more about the Linux Mint 22 stable release, head on over to LinuxMint.com.
