Hyperscalers Begin Working On CentOS Stream Hyperscale 10
The CentOS Hyperscale SIG continues evolving well for further adapting CentOS Stream for use within large scale infrastructure deployments such as hyperscale-level usage by the likes of Meta/Facebook, Twitter/X, and other major organizations.
In addition to bringing down new systemd updates to existing CentOS Stream 9, moving to a new Linux 6.8 kernel derived from Fedora for the CentOS Hyperscale packages, and updating/adding other packages in the name of easing modern hyperscale OS deployments, the SIG has been busy beginning to work on CentOS Stream 10 support/integration. The CentOS Hyperscale SIG on Monday published their 2024Q2 status report on the special interest group and their activities.
They have begun building Hyperscale packages for the new CentOS Stream 10 distribution, working on their next kernel spin to target both CentOS Stream 9 and CentOS Stream 10, etc. Aside from package updates and starting on CentOS Stream 10 support, last quarter they also rolled out a new version of their copy-on-write (Btrfs CoW) support patches for DNF/RPM. Looking ahead they are also eyeing support for Btrfs transactional updates as an optional feature.