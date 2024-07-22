Pop!_OS 24.04 Alpha With COSMIC Desktop Planned For 8 August
We have been eagerly awaiting the end of July for the planned alpha release of System76's Rust-written COSMIC desktop. For those awaiting COSMIC in the form of a new Pop!_OS development release, that at least will be coming in early August.
Carl Richell, the System76 founder and CEO, confirmed on Twitter/X today that the Pop!_OS 24.04 Alpha with COSMIC is planned for an 8 August release. Carl posted:
"The first alpha release of Pop!_OS 24.04 with COSMIC will be released August 8th."
Pop!_OS 24.04 is their re-base of the desktop distribution against the Ubuntu 24.04 base. Plus the notable change this cycle in Pop!_OS 24.04 transitioning to the COSMIC desktop environment.
The stable release of Pop!_OS 24.04 with COSMIC is planned for later in 2024 but for those interested, save 8 August on your calendar for trying out the alpha release.
3 Comments