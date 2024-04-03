Polychromatic 0.9 OpenRazer GUI Frontend Released With Port To PyQt6
Polychromatic is the open-source software package that serves as a GUI front-end to the OpenRazer drivers for allowing Razer devices to be configured under Linux for managing keyboard/mice RGB lighting and other options. With today's Polychromatic 0.9 release there is a port for the Qt6 toolkit.
Today brings the release of Polychromatic 0.8.4 as well as Polychromatic 0.9. With the Polychromatic 0.9 release it's been ported to PyQt6 for making use of the modern Qt6 tool-kit rather than Qt5.
Polychromatic 0.8.4 brings a device map for the Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard plus recognizes all of the devices supported by the recent OpenRazer 3.8 release for those out-of-tree Linux drivers.
With Polychromatic 0.9 it's ported to PyQt6 for making use of the modern Qt6 toolkit. The release announcement notes that "visually, it's 98% the same" as the PyQt5 version.
Polychromatic paired with the underlying OpenRazer drivers make for a nice Razer device experience on Linux thanks to the open-source community with Razer Inc still sadly not providing any official Linux hardware support.
