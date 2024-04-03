Polychromatic 0.9 OpenRazer GUI Frontend Released With Port To PyQt6

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 24 April 2024 at 06:50 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE
Polychromatic is the open-source software package that serves as a GUI front-end to the OpenRazer drivers for allowing Razer devices to be configured under Linux for managing keyboard/mice RGB lighting and other options. With today's Polychromatic 0.9 release there is a port for the Qt6 toolkit.

Today brings the release of Polychromatic 0.8.4 as well as Polychromatic 0.9. With the Polychromatic 0.9 release it's been ported to PyQt6 for making use of the modern Qt6 tool-kit rather than Qt5.

Polychromatic 0.8.4 brings a device map for the Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard plus recognizes all of the devices supported by the recent OpenRazer 3.8 release for those out-of-tree Linux drivers.

With Polychromatic 0.9 it's ported to PyQt6 for making use of the modern Qt6 toolkit. The release announcement notes that "visually, it's 98% the same" as the PyQt5 version.

Polychromatic UI


Polychromatic paired with the underlying OpenRazer drivers make for a nice Razer device experience on Linux thanks to the open-source community with Razer Inc still sadly not providing any official Linux hardware support.
1 Comment
Related News
Framework Raises $18M In New Funding, More Collaborations Coming With Cooler Master
Reverse Engineered MSI WMI Platform Driver Being Worked On For Linux
udev-hid-bpf To Help Enable HID-BPF Use Rather Than Kernel Drivers To Fix HID Hardware
Rockchip NPU Open-Source Driver Taking Shape, Will Aim For Upstream Accel Driver
TUXEDO Computers Launches First Linux Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
Microsoft Rolls Out Azure Linux 2.0.20240403 With Security Fixes & Other Patches
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
Mozilla Finally Begins Offering Firefox ARM64 Linux Binaries
Ubuntu 24.04 Supports Easy Installation Of OpenZFS Root File-System With Encryption
openSUSE Factory Achieves Bit-By-Bit Reproducible Builds
AMD: "Additional Parts Of The Radeon Stack To Be Open Sourced Throughout The Year"