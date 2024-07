HID-BPF Improvements & Apple Keyboard Backlight Support For Some T2 Macs In Linux 6.11

The HID subsystem updates recently landed into the mainline Linux 6.11 kernel codebase.Notable for HID in this next kernel version is continued work on HID-BPF to make it more robust and useful. There is also new HID driver support for the Huion Inspiroy 2S (H641P), XP-PEN Deco Mini 4, Huion Dial 2, and Thrustmaster Boeing joystick.

- rewrite of the HID-BPF internal implementation to use bpf struct_ops instead of a tracing endpoint

- add 2 new HID-BPF hooks to be able to intercept userspace calls targetting a HID device and filtering them

- add support for various new devices through HID-BPF filters

- add support for the magic keyboard backlight

- add the missing MODULE_DESCRIPTION() macros in HID drivers

- use of kvzalloc in case memory gets too fragmented

- retrieve the device firmware node in the child HID device

- some hid-uclogic improvements

- some more typos, trivial fixes, kernel doctext and unused functions cleanups

For those still running Intel-powered, T2-equipped Macs, Linux 6.11 also has keyboard backlight support working for more of these Mac models In the HID pull the changes are summed up as:Those HID improvements landed last week and are ready to go for Linux 6.11.