HID-BPF Improvements & Apple Keyboard Backlight Support For Some T2 Macs In Linux 6.11

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 25 July 2024 at 06:10 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
The HID subsystem updates recently landed into the mainline Linux 6.11 kernel codebase.

Notable for HID in this next kernel version is continued work on HID-BPF to make it more robust and useful. There is also new HID driver support for the Huion Inspiroy 2S (H641P), XP-PEN Deco Mini 4, Huion Dial 2, and Thrustmaster Boeing joystick.

Thrustmaster Joystick


For those still running Intel-powered, T2-equipped Macs, Linux 6.11 also has keyboard backlight support working for more of these Mac models.

In the HID pull the changes are summed up as:
- rewrite of the HID-BPF internal implementation to use bpf struct_ops instead of a tracing endpoint
- add 2 new HID-BPF hooks to be able to intercept userspace calls targetting a HID device and filtering them
- add support for various new devices through HID-BPF filters
- add support for the magic keyboard backlight
- add the missing MODULE_DESCRIPTION() macros in HID drivers
- use of kvzalloc in case memory gets too fragmented
- retrieve the device firmware node in the child HID device
- some hid-uclogic improvements
- some more typos, trivial fixes, kernel doctext and unused functions cleanups

Those HID improvements landed last week and are ready to go for Linux 6.11.
