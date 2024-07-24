Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Linux 6.11 Upstream Now Defaults To A Better SATA Link Power Management Policy
The Linux kernel CONFIG_SATA_MOBILE_LPM_POLICY option is used for setting the default SATA link power management policy whether it be for sticking to firmware settings, maximum performance, medium power, or minimum power use. The Linux kernel has long defaulted to the "keep firmware settings" option while most Linux distribution vendor kernels have opted for the medium power mode. With Linux 6.11, the upstream kernel is defaulting to the medium power mode with the "med_power_with_dipm" option.
The Linux kernel default previously stuck to using the "keep firmware settings" as the SATA link power management policy since changing the link power management (LPM) could break SATA hot-plugging support. But since then the Linux kernel has changed so that any external SATA ports are treated as to always keep their firmware settings.
In practice this change won't mean much for those sticking close to distribution vendor kernel configurations, but for those spinning their own kernels or otherwise sticking close to the upstream kernel defaults, this change can help enhance the SATA power management... That is if you are still relying on SATA drives.
That's about it for the ATA pull of changes for Linux 6.11.