OpenRazer 3.8 Brings Support For Newer Razer Devices On Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 14 April 2024 at 06:38 AM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX GAMING
OpenRazer 3.8 is out today as the newest update to this collection of community-developed, open-source drivers for Razer devices on Linux. OpenRazer allows for Razer device customization and support under Linux to make full use of these gaming peripherals outside of Windows / macOS. Paired with the likes of the Polychromatic UI, OpenRazer allows a nice Razer hardware experience on Linux.

With today's OpenRazer 3.8 release much of the focus is on enabling support for newer Razer devices. Newly-added devices to the OpenRazer support spectrum include the Razer Cobra, Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed, Razer Cobra Pro (Wired), Razer Blade 15 Advanced (Late 2019), Razer BlackWidow V4, and Razer Ornata V3.

OpenRazer + Polychromatic GUI


OpenRazer 3.8 also fixes effects for the Naga Epic Chroma, a few Basilisk device fixes, and supporting an 8000Hz polling rate for the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle.

Downloads and more details on today's OpenRazer 3.8 release via GitHub.
