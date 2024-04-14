Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
OpenRazer 3.8 Brings Support For Newer Razer Devices On Linux
With today's OpenRazer 3.8 release much of the focus is on enabling support for newer Razer devices. Newly-added devices to the OpenRazer support spectrum include the Razer Cobra, Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed, Razer Cobra Pro (Wired), Razer Blade 15 Advanced (Late 2019), Razer BlackWidow V4, and Razer Ornata V3.
OpenRazer 3.8 also fixes effects for the Naga Epic Chroma, a few Basilisk device fixes, and supporting an 8000Hz polling rate for the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle.
Downloads and more details on today's OpenRazer 3.8 release via GitHub.