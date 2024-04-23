NetBSD 9.4 Released With Security & Stability Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 23 April 2024 at 06:01 AM EDT.
NetBSD 10.0 debuted last month with a long list of improvements and other enhancements that built up over the past several years. For those not yet taking the leap to this big NetBSD update, NetBSD 9.4 is out today for those relying on the stable NetBSD 9 series.

NetBSD 9.4 brings various stability enhancements and security fixes. With NetBSD 9.3 having debuted back in 2022, there's a lot in NetBSD 9.4 in terms of fixes.

NetBSD installer


NetBSD 9.4 also includes some updated hardware support such as Intel 600 and 700 series chipset support in various drivers, AMD Zen 3 and Zen 4 support within the temperature driver and related components, supporting newer CPUs in tprof, and various support additions for different wired/wireless network adapters and other device ASICs. NetBSD 9.4 also ships with an updated X.Org Server due to all the security vulnerabilities found over the past two years, updated OpenSSL, and other package updates.

The release announcement strongly recommends that NetBSD 9 users upgrade to NetBSD 9.4 if not going straight away for NetBSD 10.
