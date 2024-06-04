FreeBSD 14.1 Released With Performance Improvements, OpenZFS Upgrade & Better Sound

FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE is now available as the newest stable release to this leading BSD operating system. There are a number of package updates, new features, and expanded hardware support to find with FreeBSD 14.1.

FreeBSD 14.1 pulled in fixes back-ported from FreeBSD 15 development along with other changes like the date program now supporting nanoseconds, updated OpenSSH and other application updates, various device driver updates, upgraded OpenZFS file-system driver (OpenZFS 2.2.4), more reproducible kernel builds, compiler updates and other package updates. FreeBSD 14.1's C library now has SIMD implementations of string and memory operations on AMD64 for better performance. There is also sound subsystem improvements such as better sound device hot-plugging.

FreeBSD


Downloads and more details on the FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE via FreeBSD.org. Now hopefully the stars will align for my fresh BSD benchmarking comparison - likely being done on AMD EPYC 4004 hardware.
