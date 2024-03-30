NetBSD 10.0 Released With Much Improved Hardware Support & Faster Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 30 March 2024 at 04:37 PM EDT. 2 Comments
BSD
After being in development since 2019, the huge NetBSD 10.0 is out today as a wonderful Easter surprise.

NetBSD 10 provides WireGuard support, support for many newer Arm platforms including for Apple Silicon and newer Raspberry Pi boards, a new Intel Ethernet drive, support for Realtek 2.5GbE network adapters, SMP performance improvements, automatic swap encryption, and an enormous amount of other hardware support improvements that accumulated over the past 4+ years. Plus there is no shortage of bug fixes and performance optimizations with NetBSD 10. Some tests of NetBSD 10.0 in development back during 2020 showed at that point it was already 12% faster than NetBSD 9.

NetBSD 10.0 also has improved scheduler performance for hybrid systems, various system call optimizations, faster boot performance, enhanced virtualization support, and more. NetBSD 10.0 is an outright massive update for this BSD operating system.

Downloads and many more details on the NetBSD 10.0 release via NetBSD.org. I'll work on putting out some new NetBSD benchmarks soon on Phoronix.
2 Comments
Related News
FreeBSD 13.3 Released With Better WiFi Support, LLVM objdump Added
NetBSD 10.0 Should Be Released Soon - Likely Last RC Debuts
FreeBSD 13.3-RC1 Improves WiFi Stability, Takes Care Of Some Kernel Panics
FreeBSD Has Been Working On AMD64 SIMD libc Optimizations - Coming For FreeBSD 14.1
GhostBSD 24.01.1 Released: Based On FreeBSD 14, Many Improvements
FreeBSD Continues Push Toward Deprecating 32-bit Platforms
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.9 Will Boot Much Faster For Systems With Large Amounts Of RAM
XZ Struck By Malicious Code That Could Allow Unauthorized Remote System Access
Microsoft Enables DNS Tunneling By Default For WSL - More Reliable Networking
SDL Developers Weigh Reverting Wayland Over X11 For SDL 3.0
Linux 6.9 Deprecates The EXT2 File-System Driver
Microsoft Engineer Sends Rust Linux Kernel Patches For In-Place Module Initialization
GCC Compiler Adds Support For Device Offloading With AMD RDNA3 APUs (GFX1103)
Rust-Written Coreutils 0.0.25 With Improved GNU Compatibility