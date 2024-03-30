Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
NetBSD 10.0 Released With Much Improved Hardware Support & Faster Performance
NetBSD 10 provides WireGuard support, support for many newer Arm platforms including for Apple Silicon and newer Raspberry Pi boards, a new Intel Ethernet drive, support for Realtek 2.5GbE network adapters, SMP performance improvements, automatic swap encryption, and an enormous amount of other hardware support improvements that accumulated over the past 4+ years. Plus there is no shortage of bug fixes and performance optimizations with NetBSD 10. Some tests of NetBSD 10.0 in development back during 2020 showed at that point it was already 12% faster than NetBSD 9.
NetBSD 10.0 also has improved scheduler performance for hybrid systems, various system call optimizations, faster boot performance, enhanced virtualization support, and more. NetBSD 10.0 is an outright massive update for this BSD operating system.
Downloads and many more details on the NetBSD 10.0 release via NetBSD.org. I'll work on putting out some new NetBSD benchmarks soon on Phoronix.