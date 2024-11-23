FreeBSD 14.2-RC1 Brings Install Image Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 23 November 2024 at 05:07 PM EST. 2 Comments
BSD
Ahead of FreeBSD 14.2 hopefully releasing in just over one week, FreeBSD 14.2-RC1 is out this weekend as the last planned development release for testing ahead of that much anticipated point release.

This weekend's FreeBSD 14.2-RC1 release brings some install image updates to enhance the experience out-of-the-box. FreeBSD 14.2 will now include more WiFi firmware on its CD disc-1 and DVD images to allow for wireless networking to be working out-of-the-box on more systems on initial boot. In addition, the FreeBSD installer is now able to download and install firmware packages for further enhancing that early hardware experience on FreeBSD.

With the FreeBSD 14.2 Beta 3 release there was initial publishing of OCI container images. With the FreeBSD 14.2-RC1 revision, the minimal OCI containers now include enough libraries that pkg for package management can at least function in that minimal environment.

That's it for the noted late stage changes ahead of FreeBSD 14.2. Download links and more details for FreeBSD 14.2-RC1 via the release announcement. FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE is expected to be out around 3 December.

FreeBSD 14.2 at large brings a number of package updates such as to OpenSSL and libcxxrt, modernizing of the DVD package set, the availability of OCI container images, and various hardware driver updates. FreeBSD 15 remains in development as the next major feature release for this BSD operating system.
2 Comments
Related News
FreeBSD 14.2 Beta 3 Released - FreeBSD Now Publishing OCI Container Images
FreeBSD Reduces OS Support From 5 To 4 Years, Continues Collaboration With AMD
FreeBSD 14.2 Beta 1 Released To Work Toward This Next Release
OpenBSD 7.6 Released With AVX-512, Initial Support For Snapdragon X Elite SoCs
FreeBSD To See Better Laptop Support With Investment Backed By AMD, Dell & Framework
FreeBSD 13.4 Released With Many Software Updates & Driver Improvements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReiserFS Has Been Deleted From The Linux Kernel
Bcachefs Changes Rejected Reportedly Due To CoC, Kernel Future "Uncertain"
Linux CoC Announces Decision Following Recent Bcachefs Drama
Red Hat & Microsoft Bringing RHEL To WSL
Linux 6.12 Released With Real-Time Capabilities, Sched_Ext, More AMD RDNA4 & More
Many Networking Changes In Linux 6.13 - One Line Of Code Helping WireGuard Performance
Google Engineer Proposes "Page Detective" As New Kernel Debugging Tool
FreeCAD 1.0 Released With UI/UX Improvements, New Materials System