FreeBSD Reduces OS Support From 5 To 4 Years, Continues Collaboration With AMD

The FreeBSD project issued today their Q3'2024 progress report to outline enhancements made to this open-source BSD operating system over the prior quarter.The FreeBSD developers remain very busy and some of their Q3-2024 accomplishments include:- The FreeBSD release team has decided to reduce the support timeline from five to four years. After the four year period of FreeBSD release support, there will be a "best effort" support attempt. AMD's collaboration with the FreeBSD Foundation continues. One of the ongoing joint AMD + FreeBSD projects is to develop an AMD IOMMU driver for the platform. This AMD IOMMU driver is nearing completion and testing is ongoing with AMD large-core-count servers.- As part of the collaboration between the FreeBSD Foundation and Quantum Leap Research for improving FreeBSD laptop support , the Intel and AMD graphics drivers are seeing updates. There is also ongoing work for better WiFi support, enhancing power management, audio improvements, and other laptop hardware feature work.- FreeBSD 14.2 release preparations are underway with FreeBSD 14.2 Beta 1 recently debuting. They hope to issue FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE around early December.- The FreeBSD audio mixer has implemented hot-swapping, there is now a sound dummy driver, and other sound support work.- Changes are being made to dhclient to speed-up the FreeBSD boot process. Google sponsored this work via GSOC to "boot significantly faster" for the OS -- about two seconds.- A project started to bring FreeBSD to the PinePhone Pro.- AArch64 SIMD enhancements are being made for better performance on ARM.

The report in full can be read over on FreeBSD.org