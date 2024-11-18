FreeBSD 14.2 Beta 3 Released - FreeBSD Now Publishing OCI Container Images

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 18 November 2024 at 06:03 AM EST.
BSD
The third weekly beta release of FreeBSD 14.2 is now available for testing ahead of the planned stable release in early December. Besides a few fixes notable to FreeBSD 14.2-BETA3 is that they are now putting out OCI container images among their release media.

FreeBSD 14.2 Beta 3 is expected to be the final beta version prior to a release candidate on Friday. If all goes well FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE will be out around 3 December.

FreeBSD 14.2 Beta 3 fixes an issue to un-break some I2C keyboard devices, a potential kernel panic by running procstat on a bridge has been resolved, and then most notable are OCI container images now being published.

FreeBSD has been making the changes to begin producing OCI container images as part of their release engineering tooling. The Linux Foundation's Open Container Initiative (OCI) is the industry open standards around OS virtualization containers.

FreeBSD 14.2 Beta 3 downloads and more information on this weekly test candidate via freebsd-stable.
