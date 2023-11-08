In Development Since 2019, NetBSD 10-RC1 Released As A Huge Update

8 November 2023
NetBSD 10 has been in development since late 2019 and the beta release is already a year old while now it's up to the release candidate phase with the availability of NetBSD 10-RC1.

It's looking like NetBSD 10.0 will finally be out in the coming months with NetBSD 10-RC1 being up for testing. So many features have been added over the past four years including significant performance improvements for multi-core systems, many ARM platforms being supported from the Apple M1 to Raspberry Pi 4, WireGuard support, automatic swap encryption, a rework to the Xen hypervisor support, a new driver for Intel 10/25/40 Gigabit Ethernet adapters, support for Realtek 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet adapters, and countless other hardware driver improvements for enabling newer components.

More details on some of the long-queued NetBSD 10 changes can be found via their earlier beta announcement. But long story short, there are a ton of improvements and new hardware support to enjoy with NetBSD 10.

NetBSD continues to be unique for supporting many different CPU architectures. Those wanting to download NetBSD 10-RC1 for testing can find all of the release candidate images via NetBSD.org.
