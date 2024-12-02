FreeBSD 14.2 Released With OpenZFS Upgrade, Installer Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 2 December 2024 at 08:20 PM EST.
FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE is out today as a strong, incremental update to the FreeBSD 14 series.

FreeBSD 14.2 delivers on OCI container images, install image improvements around firmware handling, upgrading to OpenZFS 2.2.6 usage for ZFS file-system support, OpenSSL 3.0.15, and many other software package updates.

FreeBSD 14.2 also deprecates fdisk in favor of gpart, Intel Meteor Lake support is added to more drivers, a new Realtek "RTW89" WiFi driver for more wireless adapters, better LinuxKPI support for 802.11 wireless networking, fixing a boot failure with high core count AMD EPYC processors, and much more.

FreeBSD 14 bootloader


For downloads and details see the FreeBSD.org announcement. There is also the release notes. Overall a solid update for the FreeBSD 14 series while major feature development remains focused on FreeBSD 15.
