FreeBSD 14.2 Beta 1 Released To Work Toward This Next Release

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 2 November 2024 at 03:49 PM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD
FreeBSD 14.2 Beta 1 is out today as the first tagged test snapshot in working toward this newest FreeBSD 14 point release.

FreeBSD 14.2 is back-porting various fixes, hardware driver improvements for new devices, and other package updates. But given this being the first, early stage test snapshot toward FreeBSD 14.2, the current R14.2 release notes are currently empty for outlining the changes.

The FreeBSD 14.2 release schedule outlines the weekly beta releases followed by a release candidate at the end of November. If all goes well FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE will be out on/around 3 December.

FreeBSD boot splash screen


Those wanting to try out FreeBSD 14.2 Beta 1 can find the fresh ISO images for various architectures via the mailing list announcement.

FreeBSD 15.0 meanwhile as the next major FreeBSD release should be out around the end of 2025.
