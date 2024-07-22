MidnightBSD 3.2 Released With Ravenports On x86_64, New AMD Features

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 22 July 2024 at 12:53 PM EDT. 2 Comments
BSD
MidnightBSD 3.2 is out as the newest feature update to one of the few desktop-focused BSD operating systems still being maintained. MidnightBSD 3.2 continues to be derived from FreeBSD sources while shipping with a nice Xfce-based desktop experience.

With MidnightBSD 3.2 there is now Ravenports available on AMD64 (x86_64) as a "universal package system" for all UNIX-like platforms. Those unfamiliar with Ravenports can learn more about this project at Ravenports.com. With the MidnightBSD 3.2 release, the install process for AMD/Intel x86_64 systems will now prompt for bootstrapping Ravenports. Using Ravenports on MidnightBSD can allow for more packages and more updated packages compared to Mports as its default package management system. Ravenports by default is not in the PATH with this release at least.

MidnightBSD official screenshot from project


MidnightBSD 3.2 also enables Zstd support in libarchive, added the endian.h header file for greater Linux compatibility, several security fixes, dropping Perl and Subversion packages from the base system, and numerous package updates.

MidnightBSD 3.2 also brings updated PCI vendor/device IDs, AMD Zen 4 CPU temperature monitoring support, AMD KERNCZ (RAID) device ID support in the RAID AHCI mode, and other hardware updates.

Downloads and more details on the MidnightBSD 3.2 desktop operating system release via MidnightBSD.org.
2 Comments
Related News
FreeBSD Aiming For More Predictable & Frequent Releases
FreeBSD Community Survey Confirms ZFS Is Their Most Valued Server Feature
FreeBSD 14.1 Released With Performance Improvements, OpenZFS Upgrade & Better Sound
FreeBSD 14.1-RC1 Adds More Packages To The DVD Images - Including The Sway Compositor
FreeBSD 14.1 Bringing Reproducibly Built Kernels, OpenZFS 2.2.4
FreeBSD 14.1 Beta Released For Testing
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Linus Torvalds Begins The Linux 6.11 Merge Window By Merging Some Of His Own Code
Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features
NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support
Linux Patch To Disable The Snapdragon X Elite "X1E80100" GPU By Default
Rust Safety Standard Proposed For The Linux Kernel
New "SCALE" Software Allows Natively Compiling CUDA Apps For AMD GPUs
Linux 6.11 To Allow Tightening Of /proc/[pid]/mem Access For Better Security