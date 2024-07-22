MidnightBSD 3.2 Released With Ravenports On x86_64, New AMD Features
MidnightBSD 3.2 is out as the newest feature update to one of the few desktop-focused BSD operating systems still being maintained. MidnightBSD 3.2 continues to be derived from FreeBSD sources while shipping with a nice Xfce-based desktop experience.
With MidnightBSD 3.2 there is now Ravenports available on AMD64 (x86_64) as a "universal package system" for all UNIX-like platforms. Those unfamiliar with Ravenports can learn more about this project at Ravenports.com. With the MidnightBSD 3.2 release, the install process for AMD/Intel x86_64 systems will now prompt for bootstrapping Ravenports. Using Ravenports on MidnightBSD can allow for more packages and more updated packages compared to Mports as its default package management system. Ravenports by default is not in the PATH with this release at least.
MidnightBSD 3.2 also enables Zstd support in libarchive, added the endian.h header file for greater Linux compatibility, several security fixes, dropping Perl and Subversion packages from the base system, and numerous package updates.
MidnightBSD 3.2 also brings updated PCI vendor/device IDs, AMD Zen 4 CPU temperature monitoring support, AMD KERNCZ (RAID) device ID support in the RAID AHCI mode, and other hardware updates.
Downloads and more details on the MidnightBSD 3.2 desktop operating system release via MidnightBSD.org.
