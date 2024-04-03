Framework Raises $18M In New Funding, More Collaborations Coming With Cooler Master

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 April 2024 at 10:55 AM EDT. 18 Comments
HARDWARE
The folks behind the very popular Framework upgradeable/modular laptops announced today $18M in new funding and a few other interesting details.

Framework has raised $17M in a Series A-1 round led by Buckley Ventures, Anzu Partners, Cooler Master, and Pathbreaker Ventures participating. Framework is raising an additional $1M from the community: 100 community members wanting to invest $10,000 USD each will be allowed to apply to participate in the funding round for those passionate about the company and its products.

One of the other interesting bits from today's funding announcement is:
"Cooler Master is a key strategic partner-turned-investor, having been both the supplier for our Framework Laptop 16 thermal system and the first company to join the Framework ecosystem with a compatible product, a case that enables Framework Laptop Mainboard reuse. We have additional collaborations with the Cooler Master team in incubation now."

It will be very interesting to see what further collaborations happen between Cooler Master and Framework.

Framework 16 AMD
Framework Laptop 16 Delivers Great Linux Support & Performance, Excellent Customizability


Framework also announced they are hiring for additional roles with the company.

Those interested in Framework's Series A-1 funding round can find more details via the Framework blog.
18 Comments
