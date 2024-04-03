Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Framework Raises $18M In New Funding, More Collaborations Coming With Cooler Master
Framework has raised $17M in a Series A-1 round led by Buckley Ventures, Anzu Partners, Cooler Master, and Pathbreaker Ventures participating. Framework is raising an additional $1M from the community: 100 community members wanting to invest $10,000 USD each will be allowed to apply to participate in the funding round for those passionate about the company and its products.
One of the other interesting bits from today's funding announcement is:
"Cooler Master is a key strategic partner-turned-investor, having been both the supplier for our Framework Laptop 16 thermal system and the first company to join the Framework ecosystem with a compatible product, a case that enables Framework Laptop Mainboard reuse. We have additional collaborations with the Cooler Master team in incubation now."
It will be very interesting to see what further collaborations happen between Cooler Master and Framework.
Framework also announced they are hiring for additional roles with the company.
Those interested in Framework's Series A-1 funding round can find more details via the Framework blog.