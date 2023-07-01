Nginx 1.26 Released With Experimental HTTP/3 Support

Written by Michael Larabel on 24 April 2024
Nginx 1.26 stable is out as the newest version of this popular alternative to the Apache web server while also able to work as a load balancer, reverse proxy, and HTTP cache. Nginx 1.26 incorporates the great work from the Nginx 1.25 mainline branch such as experimental HTTP/3 support.

Nginx 1.26 stable is shipping with experimental HTTP/3 support. HTTP/2 support on a per-server basis, virtual server support within the stream module, passing stream connections to listen sockets, and various other changes.

The Nginx HTTP/3 support remains experimental for now and is not built by default. The ngx_http_v3_module is used and relies on having an SSL library present with QUIC support.

Downloads and more information on the Nginx 1.26 stable release via Nginx.org.
