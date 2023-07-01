Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Nginx 1.26 Released With Experimental HTTP/3 Support
Nginx 1.26 stable is shipping with experimental HTTP/3 support. HTTP/2 support on a per-server basis, virtual server support within the stream module, passing stream connections to listen sockets, and various other changes.
The Nginx HTTP/3 support remains experimental for now and is not built by default. The ngx_http_v3_module is used and relies on having an SSL library present with QUIC support.
Downloads and more information on the Nginx 1.26 stable release via Nginx.org.