Niri 0.1.5 Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Adds New Animations
Niri 0.1.5 is available today with a focus on adding more animations for different actions. The Niri compositor adds animations for window movement, resizing, and closing. These animations are customizable depending upon user preference.
Niri has also added Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support, more robust spring animations, IPC improvements, corrected DRM leasing behavior, and a wide variety of other improvements.
Downloads and more details on the Niri 0.1.5 release along with a few demo videos can be found via the project's GitHub.