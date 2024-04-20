Niri 0.1.5 Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Adds New Animations

Written by Michael Larabel on 20 April 2024
Niri as an innovative, scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor is out today with its newest feature release.

Niri 0.1.5 is available today with a focus on adding more animations for different actions. The Niri compositor adds animations for window movement, resizing, and closing. These animations are customizable depending upon user preference.

Niri project screenshot


Niri has also added Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support, more robust spring animations, IPC improvements, corrected DRM leasing behavior, and a wide variety of other improvements.

Niri project screenshot


Downloads and more details on the Niri 0.1.5 release along with a few demo videos can be found via the project's GitHub.
