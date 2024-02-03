Niri 0.1.1 Wayland Compositor Adds Support For Taskbars, Output Rotation & More
In case you missed it debuting last week was Niri v0.1 as a new, scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor inspired by the GNOME extension PaperWM. Out today is a follow-on release with more fixes and a few additional features for this new Wayland compositor.
Niri 0.1.1 brings a better fresh install workflow for cases where no configuration files are yet created. Niri 0.1.1 also adds wlr-foreign-toplevel-management protocol support. By supporting wlr-foreign-toplevel-management, Niri now supports various Wayland taskbars like Waybar and Sfwbar:
Niri 0.1.1 also now supports output rotation for displays, keyboard LEDs now work correctly under Niri, and there are a variety of other fixes.
Downloads and more details on the Niri 0.1.1 compositor release via GitHub.
