Niri 0.1.1 Wayland Compositor Adds Support For Taskbars, Output Rotation & More

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 3 February 2024
In case you missed it debuting last week was Niri v0.1 as a new, scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor inspired by the GNOME extension PaperWM. Out today is a follow-on release with more fixes and a few additional features for this new Wayland compositor.

Niri 0.1.1 brings a better fresh install workflow for cases where no configuration files are yet created. Niri 0.1.1 also adds wlr-foreign-toplevel-management protocol support. By supporting wlr-foreign-toplevel-management, Niri now supports various Wayland taskbars like Waybar and Sfwbar:

Niri 0.1.1 screenshot


Niri 0.1.1 also now supports output rotation for displays, keyboard LEDs now work correctly under Niri, and there are a variety of other fixes.

Downloads and more details on the Niri 0.1.1 compositor release via GitHub.
