FFmpeg Makes Progress On Dolby Vision Support
Dolby Vision is the set of high dynamic range (HDR) video technologies from Dolby and was one of the first widely available HDR formats. Dolby Vision is an alternative to the likes of the HDR10+ format.
Dolby Vision is proprietary but there's been ongoing open-source work such as from VideoLAN's libplacebo library, the x265 encoder, MPV, and more. There's been a recent flurry of FFmpeg commits for working on Dolby Vision coding support.
Going back to last month in FFmpeg Git was adding Dolby Vision "dovi" extension blocks and other prep work. Now committed to FFmpeg Git this week is Dolby Vision coding for FFmpeg with libx265, libaomenc for AV1, and libsvtav1 for Intel's SVT-AV1 speedy AV1 encoder.
So for those interested in Dolby Vision coding support with the widely-used FFmpeg software, see the latest FFmpeg Git. This is some nice feature work to look past the recent feature-packed FFmpeg 7.0 release.